Calverton’s Joshua Mooney Named MISAL Boys Varsity Soccer Coach of the Year

The Calverton School is proud to announce that Joshua Mooney, Boys Varsity Soccer Coach, Middle School Math Teacher, and Calverton alumnus, has been named the Mid-Atlantic Independent Schools Athletic League (MISAL) Boys Varsity Soccer Coach of the Year.

On top of the accomplishment, they Boys Varsity Soccer Team won the 2025 Misal League Championship after an incredible 2–0 victory over Riverdale Baptist.

At the close of the game, Coach Josh Mooney was named Coach of the Year, Asa Weimer earned Playoff Tournament MVP, and Alex Raines and Quincy Quattlebaum received First Team All-League Honors for their outstanding performances this season.

Asa Weimer, Alvin Gampson, and Elisha Talla earned Second Team Honors, while Corbin Geer and Justin Love received Honorable Mentions for their standout seasons.

Mooney, a 2020 graduate of The Calverton School, returned to his alma mater as both an educator and coach, quickly earning the respect of students, colleagues, and fellow coaches.



Under his leadership, the Calverton Boys Varsity Soccer team has demonstrated exceptional skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the season, culminating in this well-deserved recognition from the league’s coaches and administrators. “Josh embodies the best of Calverton,” said Wayne Clark, Director of Athletics. “He is not only a dedicated coach but also a mentor who inspires his players to give their best on and off the field. His commitment to our student-athletes and his passion for the game make him an extraordinary representative of the Cougar community.”

Head of School Adrienne Forgette shared, “We are incredibly proud of Coach Mooney for earning this honor. He brings both heart and excellence to his work each day, whether he’s teaching in the classroom or coaching on the field. Josh is deeply student-centered, always focused on helping young people grow in confidence, character, and teamwork. He represents the true spirit of Calverton, where lifelong relationships and leadership are cultivated and celebrated.”

Mooney’s journey from Calverton student-athlete to faculty leader is a testament to the school’s strong sense of community and enduring values.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my peers,” said Mooney. “As a young coach it was a bit of a shock for me to find out that my peers thought this highly of me. Honestly though, I look at this as much more a reflection on my boys and the team they have become. They have really clicked as a team and come together in the second half of the season. I really try and put the emphasis on the team being led by the boys, so this honor is as much for them as it is for me.”

The Calverton School congratulates Coach Mooney on this outstanding achievement and thanks him for his ongoing contributions to Calverton’s athletic and academic excellence.

