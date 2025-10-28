Calvert County Office on Aging and Hospice of the Chesapeake Holding Dementia Session for Caregivers on November 5th, 2025

The Calvert County Office on Aging and Hospice of the Chesapeake will host a presentation on dementia, on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Burnett Hospice House in Prince Frederick.

Dementia Live provides a free and powerful tool for family caregivers. Caregivers will learn about the challenges faced by those living with dementia and receive practical tips to improve communication and connection.

“This program will provide insight for caregivers as they care for loved ones with dementia, and we trust it will be beneficial for families facing dementia-related challenges,” said Jennifer Moreland, director of Community Resources for Calvert County Government. “We are happy to partner with Hospice of the Chesapeake as we continually strive to assist caregivers in our community.”

The session will be held at Burnett Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Rd. in Prince Frederick. To register, contact Lisa Caudle at 410-535-4606, ext. 8755, or email [email protected].

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay connected with Calvert County Government through the mobile app, newsletters, social media and more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StayInformed.