Calvert County Health Officials Issue Rabies Alert for St. Leonard Area After Multiple Skunks Test Positive

The Calvert County Health Department is issuing a rabies alert for St. Leonard following confirmed cases of rabies.

On October 24, 2025, one skunk in the area of St. Leonard Road tested positive for the rabies virus.

On October 25, 2025, another skunk found on the southern end of Mackall Road of St. Leonard tested positive for the rabies virus.

To protect yourself, your family, and your pets, the Health Department advises the community to take the following precautions:

Vaccinate your pets. Ensure all cats, dogs, and ferrets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. This is one of the most effective protections against rabies.

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray domestic animals. Do not approach, handle, or feed any wild or stray animals. Teach children to never touch unfamiliar animals.

Report strange-acting animals. If you see a wild or stray animal acting strangely—such as showing aggression, unusual tameness, or staggering—report it immediately to Animal Control at 410-535-1600, ext 2526.

Secure your property. Do not leave pet food or unsecured trash cans outside, as they can attract wildlife to your property.

Confine pets to your home or yard. Allowing pets to roam freely may increase their risk of being exposed to rabies.

If you are exposed, act quickly. Immediately wash any bites or scratches with soap and running water for 15 minutes. Seek medical attention from a healthcare provider. Report the exposure to the Calvert County Health Department (410-535-5400) and the Calvert County Animal Control (410-535-1600, ext 2526).



Rabies is a viral disease that is nearly always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is 100% preventable if treated immediately after exposure.

For more information about rabies, please visit the Health Department’s website at https://www.calverthealth.org/healthupdates/rabies.htm.