Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Fugitive Case, Jason Shawn Smoot

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is actively seeking the location of Jason Shawn Smoot, 41, of La Plata.
Following charges filed on 6/10/2025, Smoot was released on his own recognizance.
Smoot has active warrants charging him with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of controlled substances, illegal possession of a firearm due to a prior conviction, carrying a loaded firearm on his person, and additional related charges.
Anyone with information regarding Smoot’s location is urged to call PFC Otey at 301-635-9529.
Tipsters who want to receive a cash reward must remain anonymous and contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Smoot’s arrest.
Multiple criminal indictments have been filed against Smoot, charging him with the following.
- Theft: $25,000 To Under $100,000 (Felony)
- CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc (Felony)
- CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM (Felony)
- FIREARM POSS CRIM VIOLENCE (Felony)
- LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON
- HANDGUN ON PERSON
- CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP
- ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT
- (DISPLAYING, PERMITTING TO BE DISPLAYED) REG. PLATE(S) ISSUED (FOR OTHER VEH., TO OTHER PERSON)
- (Driving, Attempting to drive) motor veh. on hwy. w/o req. license and authorization