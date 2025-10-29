Anne Arundel County Man Facing Child Pornography Charges After International Trafficking Investigation

Maryland State Police arrested an Anne Arundel County man today after an investigation developed evidence of the production and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Philip Andrew Turner, 46, of Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Turner is charged with seven counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, production of child pornography, five counts of possession of child pornography, and other related charges. He was transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County, where he is awaiting an initial appearance.

Beginning in 2024, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Maryland identified individuals connected to the sexual trafficking of children in the Philippines.

According to a preliminary investigation, the identified traffickers were utilizing various online platforms, for the purpose of allowing purchasing parties to virtually direct the sexual exploitation of minors via a live camera feed.

Further investigation led to the identification of Turner and a preliminary forensic review of his online platforms revealed numerous virtual engagements, in which he directed juvenile females, aged 10-13, to engage in child pornography in the Philippines and around the globe.

This week, members of the Maryland State Police, Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and Homeland Security Investigations, served search and seizure warrants on Turner’s residence and vehicle. He was arrested on scene without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.