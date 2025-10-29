Calvert County Excited to Open New Administration Building, But Say Services May Be Disrupted During Relocation

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, including the Inspections & Permits Division, will have limited services on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, while staff relocate to the new Calvert County Administration Building (CAB) at 150 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

A Planning & Zoning representative will receive the public during Wednesday’s move, but some services maybe impacted. Inspections will continue as scheduled, and customers may submit applications and documents through the online Citizen Access Portal at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/InspectionsAndPermits.

County departments began relocating this month, with all transitions anticipated to be finalized by winter 2025. Updates and details about the move are available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NewCAB and will guide the public during the transition.

Calvert County Government extends its appreciation to residents for their patience and support throughout this transition as the county works to enhance the delivery of services to the community. Residents and businesses are encouraged to visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NewCAB to stay informed.

