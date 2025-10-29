UPDATE: 31-Year-Old Man Dead, 2nd Victim Flown to Trauma Center After Shooting at Waldorf Dash-In

UPDATE 10/29/2025: On October 29 at 12:14 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired shots in the parking lot, striking two people standing outside a vehicle.

One victim was transported for care with critical injuries.

The second victim, Charles Arlando Hamilton, age 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with additional information about this case to contact Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.



