Calvert County Winter 2025 Sports Registration Now Open!

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR) announces winter sports registration is now open to Calvert County residents.

Adult basketball is open to players ages 18 and older, excluding high school students. Participants must be 18 by Dec. 31, 2025. Registration is team-based, with a fee of $800 per team; registrants are responsible for forming their own teams of 10-15 players. Games are played at Northeast Community Center, located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. The registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 19. To register and obtain a roster form, email [email protected].

Youth basketball registration is open to children ages 9-17 now through Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, or until divisions are full. The registration fee is $100 for the first child, with a $6 discount for each additional family member. A CCPR game jersey can be purchased for an additional $20, payable the first week of practice. Early registration is encouraged as youth basketball divisions fill up quickly. Volunteer coaches for youth basketball are also needed in all divisions. Interested applicants are invited to email [email protected] for a coaching application.

Rookie basketball registration is open to children in kindergarten through third grade to learn fundamental basketball skills. The program meets once weekly for eight weeks beginning Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. The cost is $66 for children ages 5-6 and $76 for children ages 7-8. The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, or until divisions are full.

Winter sports registration can be completed online or by calling 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Email [email protected] with questions about winter sports registration.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.

