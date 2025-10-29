CSM to Launch New Aviation Maintenance Technology Associate Degree Program

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is helping students fill critical workforce gaps in the region with a new associate degree program in Aviation Maintenance Technology.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) has approved the CSM Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology program, making the college the first institution in the state to offer the associate degree with the FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certificate.

In a region populated with military facilities, aerospace businesses, and regional airports, the aviation industry plays a key role in the Southern Maryland economy. As these institutions grow, so will the need for skilled workers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects aircraft mechanic occupations to grow by five percent nationally by 2034. In Maryland, that growth is expected to be more than 12 percent.

CSM president Dr. Yolanda Wilson says the new program graduates will be making a significant impact on the workforce development of the region.



“The Aircraft Maintenance Technology program is one example of how CSM is committed to creating new, innovative opportunities for students to succeed in order to meet the talent pipeline needs in Southern Maryland,” Dr. Wilson said. “We are excited to welcome the future aviation maintenance technicians who will fill these important roles in our regional workforce and are grateful to our many community partners who shared their input during the program development phase.”

According to the Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) 2025 Pipeline Report, the aviation maintenance industry posted its second largest year-to-year increase in new mechanic certificates, but it still won’t be enough to fill the demand for skilled workers.

Dr. Bernice Brezina, Dean of the School of STEM and Professional Studies, said the new program represents a significant opportunity for CSM students to gain advanced technical skills while meeting critical workforce needs across Southern Maryland.

“This program represents a major step forward for CSM and the region,” said Dr. Brezina. “As aviation technologies advance, so must the training that prepares the next generation of technicians. Our graduates will be ready to keep aircraft safe, support innovation, and strengthen the Southern Maryland workforce.”

During the summer of 2024, CSM worked with an FAA consultant to form a regional Aviation Program Advisory Board, comprised of 30 local representatives from aviation businesses, local government, military installations, public and private school systems, and community groups.

Several Board representatives submitted letters of support to MHEC illustrating a need for the program to meet growing employment needs. The backing from community partners, as well as the letters of support, were instrumental to the program getting off the ground.

In a letter from the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, representatives said the program will be a significant step in addressing the workforce gap and build a pipeline of skilled professionals to the region’s growing aviation sector.

CSM is a long-standing, collaborative workforce partner in the region and their programs have contributed to the growth of many local industries. The launch of this Aviation Maintenance Technology program in southern Maryland will have a significant impact within our region that will allow for expanded support for our growing aviation industry and economic development across the entire region.”

The FAA consultant, whose involvement was recommended by Director of Grant Development Tora Wright, worked with CSM faculty to shape the program curriculum and course syllabi, and helped design the lab to ensure it is outfitted with all necessary equipment and technology. Wright said the consultant played an essential role in getting MHEC approval, and will also be a critical resource when CSM applies for FAA approval for the program. Curriculum approval from the FAA is required for students to earn recognized certifications. Once obtained, CSM will launch the first semester of courses.

CSM is working closely with industry experts and community partners to make sure students are prepared to fill the positions needed to meet growing industry needs. This partner support is a vital part of making the program successful.

“Industry engagement is essential for workforce development. It’s important to hear all voices, from industry leaders, to organizations, and the voices of students,” Wright said. “It shows the community is behind you and we’re meeting a need. Having that community support from those different voices makes our program stronger and helps our students.”

The program will train students to diagnose problems with airframe components, identify and maintain propulsion systems used in aircraft, perform aircraft maintenance and inspections, understand Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulation and guidelines related to aircraft maintenance, and be prepared to test for a mechanic certificate and associated ratings.

Graduates will be prepared to step into several different roles in the aviation industry, including Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) mechanic and other entry-level maintenance technician positions, airframe or powerplant specialist, quality control or quality assurance inspector, and maintenance planner or scheduler.

Once established, CSM anticipates more than 20 students will graduate each year. Credits will be transferable to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES), which recently launched a bachelor’s degree program in Aviation Maintenance Technology.