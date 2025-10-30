No, Stores Aren’t Closing Because of SNAP — Here’s What’s Actually Happening (with Southern Maryland Resources)

Rumors are spreading online claiming that Walmart, grocery stores, and even dollar stores will “shut down” because SNAP (food stamp) benefits won’t be issued in November. Some viral posts have gone even further, falsely suggesting that when SNAP payments stop, people will “just take what they want” from stores, that “Walmarts are boarding up,” or that law enforcement is preparing for riots at grocery chains. Others claim corporate leaders plan to close or lock down stores nationwide to prevent looting.

None of that is true.

There is no credible evidence or verified report of any organized “shutdown,” “riot,” or “free-for-all” tied to SNAP delays. These stories are fueled by social media videos and recycled hoaxes from years past, designed to spark fear and anger. Police departments and major retailers, including Walmart and Dollar General, have publicly denied any such plans.

The truth is much simpler — and far less dramatic. Stores are not closing because of SNAP delays. The real issue is that federal funding for November’s SNAP benefits is at risk due to the ongoing government shutdown in Washington, D.C.

That potential pause could affect millions of Americans who rely on food assistance, but it does not mean stores are closing or that chaos is coming. In fact, Maryland leaders are actively pushing back through legal action and federal pressure, while local organizations across Southern Maryland are preparing to help families put food on the table if federal aid doesn’t arrive on time.

Let’s separate facts from rumors.

What’s Actually Happening with SNAP in Maryland

The USDA ordered states not to issue November SNAP benefits yet.

On October 10, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a directive to every state, instructing them to “hold” their November SNAP benefit files because there weren’t enough federal funds available. Without Congressional action, those funds can’t be released.

Maryland officials say 680,000 residents depend on SNAP.

That includes more than 262,000 children , according to the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS). SNAP benefits help families buy groceries, including essentials like bread, milk, eggs, meat, and baby formula.

Governor Wes Moore says Maryland cannot issue state-funded replacements.

While some states are exploring temporary aid, Maryland officials say there’s no mechanism or guarantee of reimbursement if they pay SNAP benefits using state funds. Instead, the state is pushing Congress and the USDA to restore federal funding immediately.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is suing the federal government.

Attorney General Brown announced that Maryland joined a coalition of 22 states suing the USDA for “unlawfully suspending” SNAP benefits during the shutdown. “More than 680,000 Marylanders — including 262,000 children — depend on these benefits,” Brown said. “The federal government already has billions set aside for SNAP. Withholding those funds is illegal and unacceptable.”

This lawsuit directly challenges the USDA’s decision to pause payments when contingency funds remain unused.

The Truth: Stores Are Not Closing

Let’s be clear — no credible source has reported any plans for Walmart, Giant, Safeway, Food Lion, or any other grocery chain in Maryland to close because of SNAP delays.

No closure announcements exist.

The only closures in 2025 have been unrelated business decisions, mostly tied to performance or leases, not SNAP.

False social media claims.

Viral posts recycling old or doctored videos have claimed stores will close “nationwide” on November 1. These have been debunked by fact-checkers and confirmed false by company representatives.

Retailers will remain open.

Even if benefits are temporarily delayed, customers can still shop using cash, debit, or credit. No major retailer has signaled any intention to shut down operations or limit hours in Maryland.

Maryland’s Legal and Political Fight

Attorney General Anthony Brown filed suit against the USDA, arguing the agency violated federal law by suspending already-appropriated SNAP funds.

Governor Wes Moore has warned that Maryland families could face hunger within days if SNAP is not restored.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman and the Maryland Food Bank have called for emergency planning as demand for food assistance could surge starting November 1.

This means the issue isn’t local mismanagement — it’s a federal funding problem affecting every state, and Maryland’s leadership is actively trying to fix it.

Southern Maryland: Food Help and Local Action

Southern Maryland is stepping up while the federal government stalls. St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties have each expanded their food distribution networks in preparation for potential delays.

St. Mary’s County

Local organizations, nonprofits, and county offices are working together to make sure no family goes hungry.

Southern Maryland Food Bank (hub for all three counties) — distributes food to dozens of local pantries.

Website: southernmarylandfoodbank.com

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen (Great Mills) — offers free daily meals; check hours before visiting.

Food Drives: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is hosting public food drives at the Leonardtown Food Lion and California Giant on November 6.

“Food Security Text Program” — Residents can sign up for weekly text alerts about food distributions and pantry hours (Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership).

Local libraries in Lexington Park, Leonardtown, and Charlotte Hall are accepting nonperishable food donations.

Calvert County

Community Harvest Network (formerly End Hunger in Calvert County): Find nearby pantries through the “Find Food” tool.

Calvert County Food Pantries List (June 2025 Update):

Available via calvertcountymd.gov.

TEFAP Emergency Food Assistance Program: Coordinated with the Maryland Food Bank to provide countywide emergency food distribution.

Charles County

Charles County Food Connection — pantry calendar and PDF list with over 40 pantry locations in Waldorf, La Plata, and Indian Head.

somdfoodconnection.org

LifeStyles of Maryland — runs daily pantries and free meal programs throughout the county.

End Hunger in Charles County — another reliable resource for families in need.

Important SNAP Info for Maryland Residents

Normal Schedule: Maryland benefits usually load between the 4th and 23rd of each month , depending on your last name.

EBT/Independence Card: Check your balance or report stolen cards at 1-800-997-2222 .

If your benefits don’t load: Contact your local Department of Social Services (DSS) immediately or log in to your myDHR account to check status.

If you were a victim of skimming: Maryland will replace stolen SNAP funds with state dollars for thefts reported after Dec. 21, 2024.

Beware of Scams

When benefits are delayed, scammers exploit fear and confusion.

Do not share your EBT card number, Social Security number, or PIN with anyone claiming to “help” reload your card.

The USDA and Maryland DHS will never text or call you for personal info.

If you receive a suspicious call or message, report it to DHS or local law enforcement.

Bottom Line

Walmart, grocery stores, and dollar stores are NOT closing because of SNAP.

The real issue is a federal funding freeze affecting November’s benefits during the government shutdown.

Maryland leaders are fighting to restore benefits through legal action and advocacy, not shutting down commerce.

Local food banks and charities in Southern Maryland are already mobilizing to help.

If you’re hearing rumors of specific store closures, send us the details — SMNEWSNET.COM will verify them directly with store management and provide the facts.

Reporter’s Note:

Maryland residents should ignore social media hysteria and stick to official updates from the Governor’s Office, Attorney General Anthony Brown, and the Maryland Department of Human Services.

Southern Maryland families facing immediate food insecurity can reach out to their county food banks or the Southern Maryland Food Connection for help this week.