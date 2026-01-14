UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Man and Calvert Woman Arrested for Waldorf Hookah Lounge Arson

UPDATE 1/14/2026: The Office of the State Fire Marshal arrested two people for arson at a Waldorf hookah lounge in October 2025.

At 12:30 a.m. on October 30, 2025, the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to an alarm at Pasha Lounge, 3242 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, Charles County.

When they arrived, firefighters found the front door forced open and a fire inside. They contained the one-alarm fire in under 40 minutes.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded and determined the fire originated inside the business’s humidor room. The fire was ultimately ruled to be the result of arson after investigators determined the fire was intentionally set when a suspect ignited materials inside the building. Damage estimates were approximately $25,000 to the structure and $50,000 in contents.

On January 13, 2026, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested Shawn Hill Justice, age 37 of Coltons Point, St. Mary’s County, for second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, second-degree burglary, and destruction of property over $1,000. They also arrested Ashley Elizabeth Ellis, age 35 of Lusby, Calvert County, a Pasha Lounge employee, for conspiracy to commit second-degree arson and burglary.

During a post-arrest interview, Justice admitted to investigators that he set the fire at Pasha Lounge. He told investigators that Ashley Ellis encouraged him, provided access to the business, and helped plan the incident. Justice explained that his actions were motivated by issues stemming from a personal relationship.

Justice and Ellis were taken to the Charles County Detention Center. Justice is currently held without bond, while Ellis was released on her recognizance.



