Community Meeting Set for November 5th to Discuss Olde Mill Solar Energy Facility

Reactivate, a mission-driven company focused on renewable energy projects that benefit working-class neighborhoods across the country, is inviting the public to a community meeting about a proposed solar energy initiative in Charles County.

The RDC MD Olde Mill Facility is a proposed 2 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic project, designed to deliver affordable, locally sourced energy for residents.

According to Reactivate, the company is committed to building partnerships with local stakeholders to ensure projects bring meaningful benefits to the communities they serve. In 2024 alone, the company invested $11 million in local suppliers and contractors, creating jobs with family-sustaining wages.

Meeting Details

Date: Wednesday, November 5th

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. EST

Location: Online via Zoom

Interested participants may scan the QR code provided by Reactivate or register directly online at: https://bit.ly/OldeMillReg