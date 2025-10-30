Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Safe Halloween Candy Giveaway This Friday, October 31, 2025

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department invites the community to a fun and safe Halloween celebration! Join us for an evening filled with treats — no tricks!

Event Details: Date: Friday, October 31, 2025, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, at 46900 S Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653 – Who’s Invited: Children of all ages and their families

Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy a festive evening with our firefighters. This family-friendly event is designed to provide a secure and welcoming environment for children to enjoy Halloween. We’ll be handing out candy and celebrating the season with our community.

Let’s make this Halloween sweet, safe, and memorable. We look forward to seeing you there!