Governor Moore Declares State of Emergency to Address Economic Impacts of Federal Government Shutdown and Distribute $10 Million in Emergency Funding to Fight Food Insecurity

Governor Wes Moore today declared a State of Emergency to address the economic impacts of the federal government shutdown and help deliver resources to support Marylanders’ health and welfare.

The governor also issued an executive order that will provide $10 million in emergency funding to Maryland food security partners to address the crisis stemming both from the Trump Administration’s failure to take action to fund November SNAP benefits and the 15,000 federal jobs that have been eliminated in Maryland.

“Withholding funding from food assistance is not just illegal, it’s also cruel. 680,000 Marylanders rely on SNAP to put food on the table—we’re talking about 120,000 older adults; 270,000 children; and 130,000 Marylanders with disabilities. The federal government is looking them in the eyes and saying ‘You’re on your own,’” said Gov. Moore. “But in Maryland, we protect our people. It’s not the work of a single day or a single announcement. It’s an ongoing pledge—one that we refuse to abandon or abridge. We will keep taking this week by week, and work with our legislative partners to do the most we can with the resources we have. In Maryland, we take care of each other. It’s who we are. And together, we will weather this storm and leave no one behind.”

Though SNAP benefits will be available through Oct. 31, benefits will cease beginning Nov. 1 if the Trump Administration does not release funding. The federal government’s failure to fund SNAP will directly impact more than 680,000 Marylanders who rely on SNAP benefits to eat—including nearly 270,000 children.



During previous shutdowns, the State of Maryland received reimbursement for federal expenses incurred from critical programs. In an unprecedented move, the Trump Administration has provided no assurance that Maryland will be reimbursed. The Moore-Miller Administration is therefore taking emergency state-based action to bridge critical resources in an effort to avoid a hunger crisis in Maryland.

Governor Moore is directing $10 million in emergency grant funding from the Fiscal Responsibility Fund to promote food assistance across the state. The Maryland Department of Human Services is reviewing organizations to receive funding based on data-driven disbursement to ensure equitable distribution. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management will support the Maryland Department of Human Services as needed. The administration will work with food assistance partners in every corner of the state to ensure that resources are distributed transparently, accountably, equitably, and swiftly in the communities with the greatest needs.

Funding will be used to purchase and distribute additional food for food banks, local pantries, school pantries, and mobile distribution programs, including delivery of meals to older adults or Marylanders with disabilities who cannot easily access pantries. Marylanders in need of food assistance should visit the 211 Maryland website to locate the nearest food pantry or food bank.

“The Trump Administration’s refusal to release the contingency funds that Congress appropriated for SNAP benefits during this shutdown is a horrific misuse of power. While Trump is choosing to starve American families, Governor Wes Moore is stepping up to protect our people,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Governor Moore’s actions today will provide his team the flexibility they need to treat this crisis like the emergency it is and help prevent our residents from going hungry while the Trump Administration continues to play politics with the lives of Americans.”

The governor’s action to address food insecurity is in response not only to the hundreds of thousands of Marylanders who are facing hunger without federal action on SNAP benefits, but also to the plight of federal workers and personnel who are impacted by the shutdown. Thousands of Marylanders are furloughed from their federal government jobs and are not receiving paychecks. More than 20,000 unemployment insurance claims have been filed through the Maryland Department of Labor since Oct. 1, with 5,200 claims filed for the week ending Oct. 25 alone.

The State of Maryland continues to call upon the Trump Administration to follow the law, release contingency funding for SNAP, and lead Congressional Republicans in ending the federal government shutdown.

“Donald Trump is intentionally withholding billions of dollars in emergency funds provided by Congress that would keep SNAP benefits flowing in November during this Republican shutdown—deliberately choosing to inflict pain and hunger on millions of American families, including hundreds of thousands of Marylanders,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “While this Administration turns its back on people struggling to feed their families amid rising costs, Team Maryland continues to stand with them. As we continue to fight in Congress to reopen the government with a responsible funding agreement to rein in Trump’s lawlessness and prevent health care costs from skyrocketing, I’m glad that Governor Moore is taking action to help keep food on Marylanders’ tables.”

The Maryland Department of Human Services will continue to process new SNAP applications at MarylandBenefits.gov. The department is also encouraging program participants to keep their information up to date to continue to receive all benefits when the shutdown ends.

As the shutdown continues, Maryland will continue to offer a broad range of supports for federal employees and other workers impacted by federal actions, including:

Visit response.maryland.gov/ federalpublicservants for resources and more information.