Bicyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Collision in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, October 29, 2025, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 and surrounding EMS units were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist on Maryland Route 235 near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park.

Emergency Communications Center staff, including Assistant Communications Manager David Morris (E-Com2), was first on the scene and reported a severely injured bicyclist lying in the roadway. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, a medevac helicopter was immediately requested.

Units arrived quickly and began providing care to the injured cyclist while he closest available helicopter, U.S. Park Police Eagle 2, was dispatched to the scene.

Crews worked quickly to stabilize the patient and transported them to the designated landing zone at the Lincoln Avenue ball fields. Engine 32 responded to secure the landing area, ensuring a safe environment for the helicopter’s arrival.

The patient was transferred to the care of the flight medic aboard Eagle 2 and was airlifted to an area trauma center for further treatment.

Fire Prevention Tip: As daylight hours shorten this time of year, bicyclists are urged to wear high-visibility clothing and use lights or reflectors to stay safe on the road. Motorists should remain alert and share the road responsibly.

Photo courtesy of https://www.instagram.com/redlinevisuals.md

