Motorcyclist Flown to Trauma Center After Striking Tree in Bushwood

On Thursday, October 30, 2025, at approximately 7:19 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Bushwood Road and Bushwood Wharf Road in Bushwood, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle off the roadway and into a tree with the operator conscious and breathing.

EMS evaluated the patient who reportedly had an “obvious deformity” to the leg, and requested a helicopter to transported the patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Flight medics were advised the patient did have on a helmet and the patient did not lose consciousness.

Photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.