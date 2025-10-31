Calvert County Opioid Restitution Fund Survey Available through Nov. 14

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources invites residents and local stakeholders to participate in a community survey open from Oct. 27 through Nov. 14. The survey will help guide how Calvert County invests funding from the Opioid Restitution Fund (ORF) to support prevention, treatment and recovery initiatives.

The survey takes only a few minutes to complete and is open to all Calvert County residents. To participate, or learn more about the ORF, visit CalvertCountyMd.gov/ORF.

The Opioid Restitution Fund provides local jurisdictions with state-allocated funding to address the ongoing impacts of the opioid crisis.

These funds are intended to expand access to behavioral health services, support individuals and families affected by substance use, and strengthen local prevention and education programs. The Department of Community Resources is developing a plan to allocate these funds and is seeking public input to inform local priorities for current and future funding cycles.



“This funding is an important opportunity to strengthen Calvert County’s prevention, treatment and recovery network,” said Jennifer Moreland, director of the Department of Community Resources. “Community input will help us ensure that these resources are used effectively to make a lasting impact.”

The brief survey is confidential. Responses will help guide a local investment strategy that prioritizes equity, impact and long-term sustainability. Funding will be distributed through a competitive application process, followed by an annual review to ensure transparency and accountability.

For more information, contact the Calvert County Department of Community Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8803, or email [email protected].

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.