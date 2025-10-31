LSM Executive Program Studies the Realities of Economic and Workforce Development in Southern Maryland

The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2025 met with regional economic and workforce development leaders at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course Clubhouse in Lusby, Md., Oct. 8 to learn about Southern Maryland’s efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, build and retain workforce talent and grow the region’s economy

Participants engaged in a day of honest conversations among economic development and planning directors from Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties about the realities of economic development in their jurisdictions and regionally.

The class also learned about workforce development initiatives underway with the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, The Patuxent Partnership, College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Continuing Education and Workforce Development and Workforce Center and reflected on the economic impact of Southern Maryland’s nonprofit organizations.



A centerpiece of the session was the opportunity for class participants to “Be an Economic Developer for the Day,” by collaborating with others to solve real Southern Maryland economic development challenges pertaining to infrastructure repurpose/investments, diversification through the blue (coastal/maritime) economy, and building a skilled workforce pipeline to support and scale advanced manufacturing in our region.

“The Economic and Workforce Development Session is an eye-opening and productive day for our Executive Program participants,” explained LSM Executive Director Dr. Sybol Anderson. “We bring together the regional leaders and innovators for open conversations and recommendations about ways we can collectively make Southern Maryland a great place to live and work, and every year we are encouraged by the thought-partnering in the room.”

Leadership Southern Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. LSM welcomes mid-to senior-level executives representing diverse geographic locations, industries, professions, ethnicities, genders, and other backgrounds who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties