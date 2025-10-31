One Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Multi-Vehicle Collision in Great Mills

On Friday, October 31, 2025, at approximately 12:07 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Dyson Building Center located at 20375 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and one possibly unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find at least three vehicles involved with no entrapment and one adult male being not alert.

EMS consulted for a aviation transport for the adult male, and placed Trooper 7 on standby.

One patient in the blue Hyundai was transported to an area hospital with injuries. One patient in the Ford Bronco denied having any injuries.

The operator of the blue Impala was transported to an area landing zone, where Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed at and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

