Michael Thomas Brien, 62, of Great Mills, MD passed away suddenly on October 16, 2025 at his home, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on November 27, 1962 in Rochester, NY to Thomas Joseph Brien and the late Mary Costigan Brien.

Mike moved from New York to St. Mary’s County with his parents and sister as a teenager and was a 1981 graduate of Great Mills High School. He spent most of his career supporting the US federal government at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, both as a defense contractor and as a civilian.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors. He spent a lot of his time out on the water boating, fishing, and crabbing. He loved riding motorcycles and traveling to new places. He was also a talented musician. Over the years, he was the lead singer of several local rock and roll bands in St. Mary’s County, including The Bad Influence Band, Roof Dogs, Pounding Sand, and Rattlesnake Pete.

In addition to his father, Tom of Lexington Park, MD, and loving wife, Pam, Mike is survived by his sons, Calvin Brien (Megan) of Alexandria, VA and Elvis Brien of Lexington Park, MD; step-children Daniel Spooner, Jr. of Hagerstown, MD, Cameron Mattingly (Shelbee) of Valley Lee, MD, and Kaylee Mattingly of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren Lainey Brien, Boden Mattingly, Averie Spooner, Dayton Spooner, Parker Burnette, and Graylen Spooner (arriving November 2025); brother Steve Kennedy of Hobbsville, NC; and dogs Ryker and Roxanne (“Roxi”). He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary, and sister, Patricia Shade.

Family will receive friends for Mike’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service held at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Calvin Brien, Elvis Brien, Cameron Mattingly, Steve Kennedy, Nickolas Shade, and Garret Shade. Honorary pallbearers will be: Ben Johnson, Gerard Garay, Barry Diamond, Brandon Wehler, Brent Smith, and Tony Andreoli.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 5704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.