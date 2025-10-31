Maria Angela Crellin died peacefully in her home on Sunday October 12, 2025. Maria Angela Passarelli was born on September 27, 1943, to Giovanni A Passarelli and Naomi E Passarelli in Washington D.C, Maria grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland with her siblings Vincent Sheehy, Richard Sheehy, Mary Ann Sheehy, Mary Jane Sheehy and her beloved baby sister Giovanna Passarelli. John and Naomi Passarelli moved to The Bronx, New York with Maria and Giovanna. The family moved to Patuxent Beach, Maryland and later, settled in Hollywood, Maryland, which was often referred to as Sotterly.

Maria and Giovanna attended multiple boarding schools to include Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg, Va, and St Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, Maryland. Maria graduated from St. Mary’s Academy with a diploma and then attended St. Mary’s College of St. Mary’s City, Maryland, earning an associate’s degree.

Maria married Billy P Price, in Hollywood, Maryland and the couple had four children, John P Price, Michael W Price, Christian D Price and Diana M Price. Maria married her second husband John D Crellin, from San Diego, California in 1983. It is in this marriage where the couple combined a beautiful family and celebrated many happy times and holidays in Park Hall, Maryland. John and Maria moved to Naples, Italy in 1989 for a few years, it was here where Maria learned the true roots of her Italian heritage. John and Maria returned to their home in Park Hall, Maryland and celebrated more joyous times with their family.

Maria obtained her real estate license in the early 1980’s and advanced her career earning her broker’s license in the 1990’s. Maria worked for several real estate companies including O’Brien Reality, and Long and Foster Reality. Maria developed a strong will and drive to sell property in Southern Maryland and was extraordinarily successful in this. industry. Maria subsequently began instructing real estate courses for Long and Foster, providing education for individuals seeking to become new agents, it is here where her passion to share her knowledge flourished. Maria taught multiple classes and allowed a magnitude of individuals to adopt her love for the industry.

John and Maria traveled with their RV for several years and finally settled in Lady Lake, Florida in 2010. Maria served as the Vice President of owners associate for their area and remained being the Vice President. Maria was an avid reader and read a minimum of 3-5 books a week, she genuinely enjoyed this pastime and started a book club with a group of ladies in her new friends and neighbors. Maria enjoyed the many activities that The Villages had to offer. Maria will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Maria is preceded in death by her beloved son Chistian D Price, her grandson Mathew P Price, her siblings, Vicent Sheehy, Richard Sheehy, and Mary Ann Sugars. Maria is survived by her loving husband John D Crellin, her beloved sister Giovanna Riley (Jerry), her sister Mary Jane Moffett, her children John P Price, Michael W Price (Maureen), Diana M Abell, Dawn Bumgardner, Carolyn Tinsley (Fred), Joni Sands (Bill), her grandchildren Robert Hill (Donna), Travis Hill, Tori Smith (Brandon), Dillon Tinsley, David Grup (Sarah), Anna Price, Natalie Price, Megan Price, Katie Price (Kevin), Piper Price and her 8 great grandchildren.