F. Paul Griffith, 90, of Northern Virginia, formerly of St. Mary’s County, passed away on October 16, 2025, at INOVA Alexandria Hospital.

Paul was born on May 11, 1935, in Jenkins, KY, to the late Irvin E. Griffith, Sr. and Rebecca Ann Griffith.

As a young child, Paul’s family moved to Lexington Park, MD, where he later graduated from Great Mills High School. His early years were marked by cherished pursuits – fly fishing and hunting alongside his father – memories he treasured throughout his life. Demonstrating the life and work ethic that would define him, young Paul delivered newspapers throughout the neighborhood, first on foot, then abroad a scooter of his own ingenious making, and finally atop a used bicycle that he regarded as a genuine prize.

Shortly after graduation, Paul was called to serve his country, drafted in the United States Army during the Korean War times until his Honorable Discharge. Returning home to Lexington Park, he began his career as a Sheriff’s Deputy with St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Department in Leonardtown, often speaking with deep affection of the County and its people.

From the humble beginnings, Paul’s determination and tireless dedication carried him far. He moved to the construction trade, then to establishing his own small construction company, eventually rising to become an international construction and business consultant. His work took him across oceans and around the world. Though he never attended university, Paul was a lifelong learner, constantly expanding his knowledge through reading – immersing himself in history, culture, literature, art and the events shaping his times.

Life brought its share of setbacks and trials – health challenges, financial reversals that required him to begin anew – yet Paul remained exceptionally strong, humble, and kind, always choosing to focus on life’s blessings. For the last 30 years of his journey, he was happily married to the love of his life, his truest friend. Together, they savored each other’s company and traveled whenever possible, taking many road trips across the country and returning often to his beloved St. Mary’s, where he would reminisce about the beauty of the 1950s and ‘60s – the endless crop fields and the sparkling waters that graced the countryside, and the warmth of the people who made that era so memorable.

Paul lived a long and truly extraordinary life, never shrinking from the challenges faced by his country or his fellow man. His story traces the very arc of his era – a life worthy of both book and film. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed forever. The standard he set for those he leaves behind remains an enduring inspiration, perhaps impossible to equal but forever worth striving toward. His was a life truly fully lived, with not a moment wasted.

The Service and Burial were private, as he was laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens close to his parents.

Condolences may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.