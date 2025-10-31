Mary Lynn Policelli, of Clement’s MD passed away on October 22, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family.

Mary dedicated many years of her life to being a cook along with a grocery store, union cashier, where she was known for her kindness towards everyone she met. She enjoyed her work and the friendships she built with her coworkers and customers.

Outside of work, Mary found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She had a deep love for animals, especially her beloved dogs and cats, and was a passionate advocate for their care and well-being. Her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and the comforting presence of her furry companions.

Mary especially loved Christmas and everything that came with it. From decorating her home, playing holiday music and baking treats. She made every holiday season magical. Her love of the holiday season will be remembered by everyone who knew her.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father Rebecca Ann Squeo and Joseph John Policelli and her two sisters Kathy Policelli and Penny Venturino. She will be deeply missed by her two sons Jarrod Policelli and John Lloyd along with her sister Patty Tyler and her extended friends and family.

A life celebration will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Visitation will take place from 1:30 PM to 3 PM followed by memorial service at 3 PM officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando.

