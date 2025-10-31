Joyce S. Cuffley, 79, of Hollywood, MD passed away at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital Center in LaPlata, MD on October 9, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert W. Sutton, mother Christine T. Sutton, and brother David W. Sutton.

She is survived by her husband Charles W. “Bill” Cuffley, son Brian W. Cuffley, daughter Janet E. Smith (Gordon); two beautiful grandchildren Findlay and Caroline; and her sister, Gayle E. Sommers.

Joyce was born in Washington D.C. Her family moved to the suburbs of Maryland early in her life, where she attended Montgomery County schools. After graduation from Northwood High School, she earned her Bachelors Degree from Frostburg State College, where she met the love of her life, Bill Cuffley, Jr. On June 9, 1967, they married and enjoyed 58 years of marriage. She earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Maryland.

She was a dedicated elementary education teacher for the Board of Education, St. Mary’s County, teaching at Frank Knox, Ridge, Piney Point, Lexington Park, Park Hall, and Lettie Dent Elementary schools. She taught kindergarten, first and second grades. Later she became a reading resource teacher for many years before returning to Park Hall Elementary School to finish her career as a second-grade teacher. During her teaching career she influenced many children who have become pillars of the community.

Joyce was an avid reader, enjoyed travelling with friends and family, and loved her many pets throughout her life. She was a member of Lexington Park United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Reverend Anna Schwartz on November 15, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow in the church social hall. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution in Joyce’s name to the National Kidney Foundation Headquarters for Maryland, 30 East 33rd. Street, New York, NY 10016 or Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653 or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Condolences to the family maybe left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.