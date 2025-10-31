Joshua James Warner, beloved son, brother, nephew, friend, and cherished member of the Lexington Park community, passed away peacefully at his home in Lexington Park, Maryland, on October 20, 2025. He was 33 years old.

Josh was born on August 20, 1992, in Tucson, Arizona, the cherished son of Samuel Daryl Warner and Angela Michele (Bray) Warner. From an early age, he brought warmth and kindness into every room he entered. His life was marked by an abiding loyalty to family, a generous heart toward friends, and a quiet strength of spirit.

Josh grew up in a military family where he had the opportunity to travel the world. His travels began at an early age in Tucson, Arizona where he was born. At six months old, he moved to Seymour Johnson AFB, NC. From there, at the age of two, he moved to Elmendorf AFB, AK. At the age of ten, he moved to Mountain Home AFB, ID. During his time at Mountain Home, he had the opportunity to visit Korea for a month with his parents and sister. From Mountain Home, at the age of 13, he moved to Spangdahlem AFB, Germany. During that time, he traveled to various countries, some of those included Spain, Greece, Switzerland, France, Belgium, and Italy. From Germany, he moved to Nellis AFB, NV at the age of 16. After his dad retired from the military, he moved to Lexington Park, MD. After a couple years, Josh moved to Pullman, WA to attend Washington State University (WSU) to pursue his medical degree. In 2017, Josh moved back home to Lexington Park, MD. Josh made Maryland his home and rooted himself in the community of Lexington Park, where he loved his neighborhood, his home, and making meaningful connections with those around him. He had a talent for making each person feel seen and for turning simple moments into lasting memories.

Josh’s passions were many: He loved cooking, kayaking, hiking, biking with his nieces, swimming, boating and jet skiing — anything that put him outdoors in motion, near water or trails. He adored his dogs, and cherished the pure, uncomplicated joy they brought. His playful spirit and appreciation for the natural world helped shape the way he lived and loved.

He is preceded in death by his loyal dog, Arktos — a faithful companion whose presence brought laughter, comfort and unwavering devotion.

Josh leaves behind his loving parents, Samuel Daryl Warner and Angela Michele (Bray) Warner; his dear sister, Taylor Grace Warner; his grandmother, Marlene Henrickson; his nieces, Brooklynn Allen and Maddisen Allen; and a wide circle of family and friends who will carry his memory in their hearts. Josh’s departure leaves a hole in many lives — but his legacy of kindness, warmth and love will live on.

A celebration of life for Josh will be held at a later date by his family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to honour Josh’s memory might consider donating to an Animal Shelter or Run for the Wall (RFTW) as those were very near and dear to Josh himself. His family would also ask for those to reach out to someone in need, extend a hand of friendship, or simply offer kindness — small acts that reflect his gentle spirit.

Joshua James Warner will be remembered for his adventurous heart, his love of nature, his love for his family, and the light he brought into so many lives. May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing.

Condolences to the family maybe left at [email protected].

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.