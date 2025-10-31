Stephen Russell Meunier, 74, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2025.

Born on August 2, 1951, in Washington, D.C., Stephen was the son of the late Charles Russell Meunier and Nancy Ebel. He worked for many years as a truck driver, a career that reflected his strong work ethic and independent spirit.

Stephen enjoyed the simple pleasures in life—especially fishing and spending time with his family, whom he loved deeply. He also loved to bowl and was on a bowling league for many years. He enjoyed watching Nascar racing with his favorite driver being Dale Earnhardt. Stephen enjoyed being outside playing baseball, golfing, swimming or just sitting by the water relaxing. Somedays when he came home he would sit down and watch the older television shows like Gunsmoke on tv.

He is survived by his daughters, Heather Warnock (Jon) and Tara Franke (Andrew); four cherished grandchildren, Brayden Warnock, Levi Warnock, Willie Franke, and Clark Franke; and his siblings, Nancy Martucci, Judy Lyndsay, Bonnie Meunier, Richard Meunier, and Dale Meunier. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Henry and Marabeth Ebel. He is also survived by his ex-wife and friend, Terrie Marie Meunier. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received for a visitation on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service celebrated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family maybe left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.