Ralph “David” Watson, aged 83, passed peacefully at Discovery Commons at Wildewood on the evening of October 14, 2025.

David was born on November 20, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, the oldest son of Ralph and Cora Woltjen Watson. His family moved to the Northern Virginia area in 1957. After graduating from Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge in 1960, he enrolled at Capital Radio & Engineering, where he learned to work on radios & televisions. He began with the US Postal Service where he worked in Washington, DC the third shift stuffing mail. He later transferred to McLean as a mail carrier. He also had part time jobs as a car mechanic.

David had a passion for cars and loved dogs. His last projects were a 1941 Chevrolet Special Deluxe and a 1987 Chevrolet El Camino. He loved showing off his pride in the cars at local car shows. He and his partner Helen loved fluffy white little dogs. They rescued their fur babies from local shelters, always preferring to save lives rather than buying from breeders. He had no issues starting conversations no matter where he was. He had very strong political views and was not shy in sharing them.

David was preceded in death by his parents, his great granddaughter Elise Iya Blaydes and his partner Helen Irene Howard. He is survived by his brother H. Douglas Watson and sister-in-law Annette Cooley Watson, daughters Victoria Watson Bracy and Vanessa Watson Blaydes, stepdaughter Lisa Lowery Howard, grandchildren Christopher Watson, Timothy Howard, Brian Watson, Kenneth Howard, Courtney Blaydes, Ashleigh Howard, Thomas Howard and Philip Blaydes, step-granddaughters Cassidy Howard and Kaitlyn Howard, as well as 13 great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Charles Memorial Gardens, the date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 (or your local shelter) or to St. Mary’s Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

