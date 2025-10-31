Ronald Edward Eastburn, 86, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2025, surrounded by family. Born in Washington, D.C., on February 14, 1939, he was the son of the late William Jesse Eastburn and Gertrude Mabel Eastburn (Barrett).

On February 23, 1963, Ronald married the love of his life, Leota Joyce Hamrick, and together they raised three sons. He worked for many years as a graphic artist for the Federal Government, where his creativity and attention to detail left a lasting impression on his colleagues.

Ronald enjoyed life on the water, spending many happy days crabbing and boating, and he found great joy in his collection of electric model trains. Above all, he cherished time with his family, who will remember his kindness, humor, and gentle spirit.

He is survived by his wife Leota, and his sons: Todd William Eastburn and husband David, Ricky Edward Eastburn and wife Patty, and Douglas Keith Eastburn and wife Erin; his beloved grandchildren: Matthew Eastburn, Ashley Schnaubelt (Dennis), Rachel Eastburn, Jason Eastburn-Loftus (Cailyn), Hope Eastburn, and Carly Eastburn (Jason); and three great-grandchildren who brought him endless pride and joy, with another on the way.

Visitation will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A funeral service, officiated by Reverend Peter Ackerman, will follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave, Suitland, Maryland. Serving as pallbearers will be David Jenkins, Matthew Eastburn, Jason Eastburn, Dennis Schnaubelt, Jason Lacey and Eldon Hamrick. Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters and great grandchildren.

Ronald’s warmth, creativity, and love for family will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.