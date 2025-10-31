Michael Joseph McKenzie, 50, of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025. He was born on November 22, 1974, to Louis Edward McKenzie and Teresa Rose Lundy. He is preceded in death by his sister Jackie Marie McKenzie. He is also preceded in death by his Grandparents George and Marie Mckenzie, Grandmother, Mary Dunnington.

Michael worked in maintenance, where his strong work ethic and dependability earned the respect of everyone who knew him. Outside of work, he enjoyed collecting watches and was an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs football team, never missing a chance to cheer them on.

He will be deeply missed by his father, Louis McKenzie, and stepmother, Lynn McKenzie; his brothers, Marty(Jenny) Eddie (Anna) and Jack McKenzie; and his sisters, Victoria and Valarie McKenzie. Michael also leaves behind his beloved nieces, Kymber, Kalysta, Cali, Sophia, Violette and Scarlett Mckenzie, and his nephews, William Quade, AJ McKenzie, and Theodore McKenzie.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Michael’s life on Friday, November 7, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

Michael will be remembered for his kind heart, love of family, and unwavering spirit. His memory will live on in all those who knew and loved him. His sisters are his keeper.

