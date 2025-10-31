On October 28, 2025, Gary Wayne Edelen, 59, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born on August 6, 1966, in Washington, DC.

Gary was preceded in death by his father (David). He is survived by his mother Joan, beloved wife Karen, daughters Hollyn (Sean), Arden (Eric), and Cameron, brothers David (Marybelle), and Mark (Sandra), nieces and nephews.

Gary worked as a commercial laundry mechanic focusing on maintenance, repair and installation. From 2003-23, Gary and Karen owned and operated a commercial laundry repair business. He was known for his dedication and attention to detail, which earned him the respect and admiration of both colleagues and clients alike.

In his free time, Gary enjoyed watching NASCAR, doing small engine repair and spending time with his fur babies, family and friends.

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Another visitation will be held the following day on the 7th also at the funeral home at 10:00 am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Repass will immediately follow at the FOP Lodge, 10285 Rosewick Road, La Plata, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either the Cancer Research Institute at https://tinyurl.com/CRI-Donation or the AmericanHumane Society at https://tinyurl.com/AHS-Donation in memory of Gary.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.