Virginia Lee Miller, 77, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was called home to the Lord on October 26, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 21, 1948, in District Heights, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Harvey McKee Sydnor and Mary Frances Wible.

Virginia devoted her life to faith, family, and service. She worked for many years as a personnel associate in human resources for JCPenney and St. Mary’s County Health Department, where her compassion and professionalism touched many lives.

A faithful and devoted member of Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Chaptico, Virginia lived her Catholic faith daily. She gave selflessly of her time and talents—serving as a hospice volunteer, CCD teacher, Bible study leader, and volunteer with the Sisters in Thurmont, Maryland. Her quiet strength, deep faith, and loving heart were a reflection of Christ’s love in all she did.

Virginia is lovingly remembered by her three children: Cheryl Lusby (Chris), Joyce Miller, and Carl Miller (Linda), her brothers Robert “Bobby” Sydnor (Norma) and Harvey “Bootsa” Sydnor (Gloria), and her six cherished grandchildren and nine great grandchildren: Jennifer Lusby – Brooke Lancaster (James) and Bailey Ireland, Kristen Mills (Brandon) – Harper, Tyler Miller – Cole, Mason, and Bennett, Devon Miller – Carson and Juliette, Amber Hunter (Brandon) – Levi, and Wyatt Buckler.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Ann Heiston and Andrew Sydnor.

Virginia will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her generosity of spirit, and the deep love she shared with her family, friends, and parish community. Her legacy of service and compassion will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know her.

Family and friends will be received for visitation on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 37575 Chaptico Road, Chaptico, MD 20621, with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Buckler, Brandon Mills, Tyler Miller, Devon Miller, Brandon Hunter, and Wyatt Buckler.

Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s name to Medstar Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.