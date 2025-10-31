Robert John Peters, Sr., (Bob), 70, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2025 at his home after a three-year battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Born on September 26, 1955, in Bayonne, New Jersey, Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins / Commanders, Washington Capitals and Kansas Jayhawks sports teams, and an avid NASCAR racing fan, with his favorite driver being Kyle Busch (aka KFB). Bob was a mechanic at WonderBread (Continental Baking Company) for several years, then spent over 33 years as a bus mechanic at Metro.

Once retired, he enjoyed spending time in his garage, taking care of his home and yard, caring for birds and squirrels, watching Law & Order and the Chicago TV series, going to the neighborhood beach, cooking and grilling, and relaxing and playing with his best canine children, Max and Savannah, who brought him immeasurable love and loyalty.

He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Edna Irene Sendish-Peters, his five children and grandchildren: Robert (Bobby) Peters, Jr. and his wife, Tracy (aka Big Red) and their two daughters, Melani and Adriana; Joseph (Joey) Peters and his wife, Heather and their two daughters, Madison and Faith; Joshua Sendish; Haley Peters and her fiancé Wesley Delia and their son, Kaiden; and Emma Peters. Bob is also survived by his brother, John Peters, his wife, Denise, and their daughter Melissa and her family; his sister, Joan Cheney and her husband, Randy, and their two children, Kyle and Natalie. He also has many other brothers- and sisters-in-law and their families.

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the memorial service at 3:00 pm officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.