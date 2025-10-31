Jacquelyn “Jacquie” Torii McCray, 56, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away peacefully, on October 21, 2025 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 27, 1969 in Miami, Florida, Jacquie was the beloved daughter of Randle Lee Smith “Randy” and Martha Jean Barnett (Dunaway). From a young age, she was known for her strong sense of duty and compassion—qualities that guided her through a life of service and love.

Jacquie dedicated her career to law enforcement, proudly serving the United States Congressional community as a United States Capitol Police Officer. Her courage, integrity, and empathy earned her the respect of both her colleagues and the citizens she protected.

On September 4, 2010, Jacquie married Kevin Neal McCray. Together, they built a home full of laughter and love. She was a devoted wife and mother, finding her greatest joy in her family. She is survived by her husband, Kevin, and her three sons: Timothy J.K. Wenck, Daniel C. Wenck, and Sean H. McCray, all of Charlotte Hall, MD. She is also survived by her two brothers, Pat (May Lin) and Mike (Amy), Her loving and devoted adopted father Micheal “Mike” Barnett and Randy’s widow Bonnie, who will remember her for her humor, generosity, and unwavering strength.

Outside of her work and family life, Jacquie had many passions. She enjoyed spending time with her two beloved dogs, adding to her growing collection of police challenge coins and badges, and cherishing moments with family and friends.

Her warmth, dedication, and spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness and service will continue to inspire those whose lives she touched.

Celebration of her life:

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Viewing at 11:00 AM

Service at 12:00 PM

Fellowship at 1:00 PM

Real Life Church

27399 Old Village Rd.

Mechanicsville Md. 20659

In place of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal rescue.