North Beach Man Charged with Impersonating Sheriff’s Deputy in Chesapeake Beach

Michael Thomas Freeman, 65, of North Beach, has been charged with impersonating a police officer following an incident reported on October 27, 2025, in Chesapeake Beach. According to charging documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County, Freeman was arrested after allegedly identifying himself as a deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office while attempting to serve what he claimed was a child custody order.

Deputy Angell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person report around 6:43 p.m. after the adult female victim called the Calvert County Control Center. The victim reported that a man had approached her home in Chesapeake Beach, identified himself as a deputy, and asked for an individual by name who was not at the residence. She also informed dispatchers that the man remained parked outside the residence in a Dodge Ram pickup.

Upon arrival, Deputy Angell located the described vehicle and made contact with the driver, later identified as Michael Thomas Freeman. According to court documents, Freeman was wearing a body camera positioned on his chest. When asked who he worked for, Freeman stated he had a privately owned business that works with the courts and claimed he was at the address to serve a child custody order. He then presented a gold badge inscribed with “Maryland Process Server” and “M Freeman,” which featured a star and the Maryland state seal. Freeman also showed a court services ID card labeled “Maryland Courts.”

Deputy Angell spoke with the adult female victim, who provided Ring doorbell footage of the encounter. The video showed Freeman walking to the front door, ringing the bell, and knocking. When the victim asked, “Can I help you?” Freeman responded, “[redacted], this is the Sheriff’s Department. I need to speak to [redacted].” When she asked him to clarify who he was, Freeman replied, “Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, [redacted] is [redacted] home.” The video further shows Freeman pulling a badge from around his neck and stating, “Right here, with the sheriff department, Calvert County.”

Based on the investigation and the video evidence, Deputy Angell placed Freeman under arrest for impersonating a police officer. Freeman was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. The incident and subsequent arrest were documented using the deputy’s agency-issued body-worn camera.

At the time of his arrest, Freeman was held without bond. During his initial appearance, he waived his right to an attorney but was advised of his right to legal representation for future proceedings. The court imposed pretrial release conditions, including a restriction prohibiting Freeman from entering or being near the victim’s home in Chesapeake Beach.

The following day, October 28, 2025, Freeman appeared for a bail review hearing before Judge Robyn Riddle. During the proceeding, bond was set at $2,500. Freeman’s bond was posted that same day. He was released from the Calvert County Detention Center shortly after the bond was posted.

Freeman is charged with one count of impersonating a police officer under Maryland Public Safety Article § 3-502(b), a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum penalty of up to two years in jail or a $2,000 fine.

