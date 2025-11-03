Brandywine Man Arrested in Charles County After High-Speed Chase and Crash; Loaded Firearm and Drugs Found in Vehicle with Two Children

Khmari Michael Ruffin, 24, of Brandywine, is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police pursuit on October 30, 2025, that ended in a crash and led to the discovery of drugs, a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number, and two young children riding without car seats.

According to court documents and a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 8:34 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a Jaguar sedan near Crain Highway and Berry Road after receiving an alert about stolen registration plates affixed to the vehicle. The driver, identified as Ruffin, allegedly refused to stop and continued fleeing at a high rate of speed into Prince George’s County.

“In accordance with agency policy,” the Sheriff’s Office stated, “officers discontinued their attempts to stop the vehicle in this case and proceeded to the next U-turn to return to Charles County.”

Shortly afterward, officers found the Jaguar crashed near Cedarville Road. Ruffin was reportedly seen removing two children—both under the age of six—from the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot. Deputies located him trying to enter an unattended car at a nearby gas station and took him into custody without further incident. The children were safely secured by officers.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded .357 Magnum handgun with the serial number filed off, a large quantity of cannabis, and drug paraphernalia described by law enforcement as “consistent with the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.” Additionally, police confirmed the registration plates were stolen and the vehicle was unregistered. There were no car seats in the vehicle for the children.

The Prince George’s County Police Department responded to assist and handled a separate vehicle crash involving a responding officer at the scene.

According to court filings, officers also found approximately 19 ounces of cannabis in three large bags, a black digital scale, packaging materials, and ten one-ounce jars of cannabis resin inside the vehicle. Ruffin’s driver’s license was suspended at the time, and records from the Maryland State Police Gun Center indicated that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Ruffin was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center following the crash for medical evaluation and was later transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

Ruffin was formally charged with the following offenses:

Possession with intent to distribute cannabis

Possession of drug production equipment

Firearm possession in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Neglect of a minor

Knowingly altering a firearm identification number

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Fleeing and eluding police

Driving with a suspended license

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Theft of registration plates

Multiple traffic violations, including reckless driving, speeding, unsafe lane changes, and failure to secure children in car seats

The children were placed in the care of a relative.

Ruffin was ordered held without bond during his initial appearance on October 31, 2025. The court cited “a reasonable likelihood” that Ruffin posed “a danger to the safety of the alleged victim, other persons, or the community” and determined that he might not appear when required. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 26, 2025, at the Charles County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

