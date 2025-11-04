Police in Charles County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Charlotte Hall

On Monday, November 3, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barracks, along with Charles County Sheriff’s Officers, responded to Maryland Route 6 at Chambord Court for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Suburban towing a trailer was traveling westbound on Route 6 when the driver lost control. Subsequently, the Suburban rolled over. The driver, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, was pronounced deceased by EMS clinicians at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at 301-392-1231 or by email to [email protected].

The investigation (25-MSP-036205) is ongoing.