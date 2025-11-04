St. Mary’s County Government Veterans Day Operations 2025

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The November 11 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The Animal Adoption & Resource Center

The following SMCG operations will be open on November 11:

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

Department of Recreation & Parks programs and facilities

The St. Clements Island Museum*, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (normal operations)

Wicomico Shores Golf Course (normal operations)

Riverview Restaurant (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Additionally, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Town of Leonardtown invite the public to salute America’s Veterans at the Annual Veterans Day Parade & Memorial Ceremony on November 11, 2025; information available at: www.visitleonardtownmd.com/veteransday.

*Note: the St. Clement’s Island Museum is operating on a limited basis due to construction. Additional details can be found here: https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/pio/docs/2025-163NewsReleaseSCIMuseumConstructionClosure.pdf.

For more information on SMCG programs and operations, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County Government on Facebook, X, and Instagram for regular updates.