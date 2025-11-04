Maryland Lottery Winners For Week of Oct.27th to Nov.2nd, 2025

Two brothers claimed $500,000 in prize money from 10 Pick 5 tickets for the midday drawing on Oct. 29 purchased in Clarksburg, while scratch-off players in Denton and Rockville collected $100,000 each, for the top Maryland Lottery wins of the past week.

On all games, players won more than $29.8 million across Maryland in the week Oct. 27 – Nov. 2 including 38 tickets worth $10,000 or more.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing date. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last dates to claim for scratch-off tickets are posted on the scratch-offs page at mdlottery.com.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland. Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations.

All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.

Here’s the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off prizes claimed Oct. 27 – Nov. 2:

$100,000 Prizes

$100,000 Crossword 9 th Edition, Shell, 4101 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville

Edition, Shell, 4101 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville $5,000,000 Cash, Goose Creek, 10519 Greensboro Road, Denton

$20,000 Prize

Ravens X2, Laurel Lakes Liquors, 14132 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel

$10,000 Prizes

$5,000,000 Fortune, Fastop, 11970 Harry G. Truman Road, Lusby

$5,000,000 Fortune, Seminary Beer, Wine and Deli, 9458 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

Lucky 777, Royal Farms, 1021 Middelton Road, Aberdeen

Lucky 777, Loch Raven Check Cashing, 829 Taylor Avenue, Towson

MONOPOLY TM X50, Cook Liquors, 25765 Three Notch Road, Hollywood

X50, Cook Liquors, 25765 Three Notch Road, Hollywood Silver Bell Bucks, Exxon, 1500 Crain Highway North West, Bowie

Silver Bell Bucks, U.S. Mart, 2139 Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings Oct. 27 – Nov. 2:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold Oct. 30 at Kingsview Beer and Wine, 13406 Kingsview Village Avenue, Germantown (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

$50,000 ticket sold Nov. 2 at Giant, 405 North Center Street, Westminster (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

FAST PLAY

$50,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold Nov. 2 at Piper’s Wine and Spirit Barn, 4127 Hanover Pike, Manchester (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

PICK 5

Ten $50,000 tickets worth a total of $500,000, all sold Oct. 29 at the Liberty gas station at 23300 Clarksburg Road in Clarksburg (claimed by two brothers from Western Maryland)

Four $50,000 tickets worth a total of $200,000, all for the midday drawing on Oct. 29, all sold at Express Mart, 15709 Hall Road in Bowie (all claimed)

$50,000 ticket sold Oct. 27 at Suds-N-Soda, 1014 Washington Avenue, Chestertown (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Oct. 26 at J B Liquors, 5842 Silver Hill Road, District Heights (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

$25,000 ticket sold Oct. 29 at Exxon, 400 South Jefferson Street, Frederick (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

$25,000 ticket sold Nov. 2 at Mike’s Liquors, 5301 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

$25,000 ticket sold Nov. 1 at Liquor Outlet, 1967 East Joppa Road, Parkville (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

POWERBALL

Two $50,000 tickets worth a total of $100,000, both for the Nov. 1 drawing and both sold at Jimmie’s Paddock, 4740 Crain Highway, White Plains (both unclaimed as of Nov. 3

RACETRAX

$60,272 ticket sold Nov. 2 at Snacks and Keno, 6408 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Nov. 3)

$34,432.50 ticket sold Oct. 28 at Calverton Exxon, 4040 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville (claimed)

$16,830 ticket sold Oct. 28 at Ernie’s Place, 90 West Main Street, Westminster (claimed)

$12,178 ticket sold Oct. 29 at Sam’s Lobby Shop, 10 North Calvert Street, Baltimore (claimed)

