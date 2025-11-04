Police Seeking Information on Dirt Bike Riders Who Vandalized Property in Mechanicsville

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 40000 block of Waterview Drive in Mechanicsville for a report of two riders on dirt bikes “tearing up the property.”

When deputies arrived, the riders had already left the area, but deputies found visible damage to a grassy area and nearby landscaping.

Anyone with information about the identity of the riders or details related to this case is asked to contact Corporal Max Schell at 301-475-4200, ext. 8161, or by email at [email protected].

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. In the message block, type “Tip239” and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

