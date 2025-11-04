Governor Moore Announces $62 Million in State Funding to Ensure Full November SNAP Benefits for Marylanders

Governor Wes Moore today announced the release of $62 million to ensure full November SNAP benefits for Marylanders. Authorized by executive order, the funding represents the State’s contribution to making SNAP recipients whole following a federal judge’s order that the Trump Administration provide contingency funding for the program.

“One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry,” said Gov. Moore. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people in these difficult times. But no state can fill the enormous gap created by Donald Trump and his administration. It’s time for the federal government to do its job and fully fund food assistance.”

At the end of October, Maryland joined a coalition of states in suing the Trump administration for suspending SNAP benefits in federal court in Massachusetts amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. Concurrently, private individuals sued the Trump Administration in federal court in Rhode Island.



On Friday, both federal district courts found that the federal government was violating the law by withholding SNAP funds, with the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island ordering the U.S. Department of Agriculture to use contingency funds to pay for SNAP. While the Trump Administration responded this morning in court indicating they would comply with the judicial order—but cover only up to 50% of SNAP benefits—they have not indicated whether states will receive reimbursement for expenditures to make the program whole.

Last week, Governor Moore declared a State of Emergency to address the economic impacts of the federal government shutdown and help deliver resources​ to support Marylanders’ health and welfare. The governor also issued an executive order that will provide $10 million in emergency funding to Maryland food security partners to address the crisis stemming both from the Trump Administration’s failure to take action to fund SNAP and the 269,000 federal workers in Maryland whose furloughs or firings compromise food security for families.

The $62 million released today to directly support SNAP recipients will supplement the $10 million in funding to support food security partners. Both sets of funding will be directed from the State’s Fiscal Responsibility Fund.

“Maryland families shouldn’t have to suffer because the federal government chose to pause vital benefits,” said Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López. “The governor’s decisive action is helping prevent Maryland families from going hungry during this senseless government shutdown. We will move urgently to get Marylanders the SNAP benefits their families depend on to put food on the table.”

The Maryland Department of Human Services is continuing to process new SNAP applications at MarylandBenefits.gov. Marylanders in need of food assistance should visit 211maryland.org.

As the shutdown continues, Maryland will continue to offer a broad range of supports for federal employees and other workers impacted by federal actions, including:

The State of Maryland continues to call upon the Trump Administration to lead Congressional Republicans in ending the federal government shutdown and in making states whole for converging federal SNAP benefits.

Visit response.maryland.gov/ federalpublicservants for resources and more information.