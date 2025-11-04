Police Seeking Armed Suspects After Brinks Armored Truck Robbery in PG County

On Monday, November, 3, 2025, around 8:24 a.m., police responded to the Navy Federal Credit Union located at 8819 Woodyard Road in Clinton, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to find a Brinks Armored truck which was outside of the bank, had been robbed at gunpoint by four armed suspects, with one Brinks employee suffering from injuries.

Surveillance videos revealed two suspects exited a vehicle and approached the Brink truck with firearms.

Both of these armed suspects were able to enter the armored truck and stole an undisclosed substantial amount of money before all four suspects fled the scene.

The Brinks employee suffered injuries which were reported as minor.

There is a cash reward for anyone who can provide tips that will help lead to an arrest of the suspects.


