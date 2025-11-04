Charlotte Sue Gagnon, aged 85, of La Plata, MD, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2025. She was the beloved mother of Charles III “Chet” (Jacqueline “Jackie”) Gagnon of Hollywood, MD, Christopher “Scott” (Susan) Gagnon of Harkers Island, NC, and Christy (Juan “Pablo”) Foronda of Arlington, VA. Charlotte was also the adored grandmother of Amanda (Michael) Miller, Melissa (Cody) Blair, Jessica (Brandon) West, Sarah Gagnon, Shaun Gagnon, Lucas Foronda, and Hudson Foronda, and the cherished great-grandmother of Macie Blair, Madelyn Blair, Felix Miller, and Finlay Miller.

She was the dear sister of Harold (Beverly) Bare and Robert Bare. Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles “Chick” Gagnon Jr., her parents, Barney and Pearl Bare, and her sister, Rose Graves.

Charlotte was born and raised in Elizabethton, TN, and graduated from Elizabethton High School. After high school, she moved to Washington, DC, where she worked for the C&P Telephone Company. Through friends made at this job, she met the love of her life, Chick Gagnon. After their marriage and the birth of their children, she became a devoted stay-at-home wife and mother.

Charlotte was a sociable person who never met a stranger and cherished spending time with her many friends and family. She was a dedicated member of Hughesville Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir for many years. Alongside her husband, she participated in the construction of two new church sanctuaries.

Charlotte had a deep love for her home state of Tennessee, including its Tennessee Volunteer sports teams and the picturesque “covered bridge” in her hometown of Elizabethton. She had a profound love for her family, especially her husband of 62 years, Chick. Her favorite moments were large family gatherings where everyone was together.

Charlotte had a deep faith and a wonderful relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ, and we find comfort in knowing she is with Him and her loved ones who passed before her. Those who were touched by Charlotte will forever feel her eternal presence in their lives.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 14, from 10:00-11:00 am, followed by a service, luncheon, and graveside service.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to The Lucky Fin Project (www.luckyfinproject.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.