Danielle Marie Simacek-Choi, 55, of Chesapeake Beach passed away October 17, 2025. She was born April 3, 1970 in Wilmington, DE to Paul and Rose Marie (Irwin) Simacek. Danielle grew up in Wilmington where she attended Catholic Schools and graduated from Padua Academy. She went to attend the Boston School of Pharmacy where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceuticals. She started her career in the medical field at Massachusetts General Hospital before moving to Illinois with her first husband Frank Choi and continued working in the medical field.

Danielle later moved to Maryland, working at Advanced Radiology before becoming a Nuclear Medicine Technician at Luminus Health in Annapolis. She married Charles Simacek on October 4, 2014 and they made their home in Chesapeake Beach. Danielle loved Irish culture, especially the bagpipe, and highland dancing. She also loved dressing up for the holidays and traveling to Ocean City and the Pocono mountains. She enjoyed bowling and being at the beach and on the water. Danielle loved cooking spicy food, especially Thai and Chinese dishes and her pets Tank, Hunter, BamBam, and MAGA. She will be remembered as someone who could light up any room she entered.

Danielle is survived by her loving husband Charles Richard Simacek, her father Paul Simacek, sister Paulette Shelton and her best friend Cynthia Hurts. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank and her mother Rose Simacek.