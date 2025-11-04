William Dennis “Bill” Billups, 78, departed peacefully to join the saints on Saturday, October 18, 2025 at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Born in Cumberland, MD on September 19, 1947 as the first child of Robert O’Connell Billups of Pritchard, WV and Ruth Law Billups of Romney, WV. Bill grew up in Concord, NC, and was an active member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church in Concord.

Bill graduated in 1965 from Concord High School. He attended UNC-Charlotte, where he was active in various extra-curricular activities, including serving as President of the Student Body his senior year. Bill graduated from UNCC in 1969. He enlisted in the Army, and he received an Honorable Discharge in 1971.

Bill was the ultimate sales professional, representing major corporations such as Ford and Toshiba. His career led him to various locations around the United States, with his final sales career residence being in Lake Forest, CA. In each location, Bill was heavily invested in counseling others and serving as a youth mentor in dealing with life situations. His last such involvement was for 10 years with New Life Christian Center in Irvine, CA (now in Santa Ana, CA). In that same location, he also served as a mission adviser, helping to build a business platform for sharing the Gospel and bringing hope to the Hani tribe in Yunnan, China, the poorest minority group in that nation.

Bill is preceded in death by his father and mother and nephews Jonathan and Joshua Barbour. He is survived by his brother, James Robert Billups (Anita) of Kernersville, NC, and his sister, Mona Ruth Vick (Rudy) of Lusby, MD, 8 nieces and nephews, and 14 great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service is planned at Forest Hill United Methodist Church in Concord, NC on Sunday, November 23, 2025 in the old sanctuary, with a visitation in the family room immediately after, time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the “Good Samaritan Fund” at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union Street NW, Concord, NC 28025.