Melvin Louis Kaplan, known as Kapt by all who loved him, passed away peacefully with family by his side listening to the soothing sounds of Motown, early Tuesday morning. The first song played was My Girl, which was very meaningful. Mel was known to bring a special kind of light humor to any situation; his sarcasm and dark humor was not matched.

Born and raised in Washington D.C., moved to Wheaton Maryland and graduated from Wheaton High School class of 1963. The first of four children born to Joseph and Florence Kaplan.

Mel was a DIE-HARD Washington Fan, growing up as a Senators, Redskins, Bullets and Capitals fan and transitioned to a Nationals, Commanders, Wizards, and Capitals Fan. He was also a huge fan of the Maryland Terrapins and really any sport that is being televised.

Mel was an avid racing pigeon fancier. Started cleaning pigeon coupes at the age of 10, and his love and interest for the sport continued. He had an amazing whistle to call the pigeons home to land. Many afternoons were spent training them to prepare for races and his family enjoyed long talks and the excitement of seeing the birds come home and him to guide them in.

In November 1970, he married his wife of 55 years Paula Harlowe. In their early years, they spent time working on the farm together. Bailing hay, riding horses, and other farm adventures.

They first lived on Dalewood Drive in Wheaton with their two daughters, Leslie and Jena before they moved to Lanham, where they would spend the next 20+ years building their lives and welcomed their daughter Kerri. Together we enjoyed spending time at his parents, swimming in their pristine pool bearing the funny sign “We don’t swim in your toilet, please don’t pee in our pool” and many crab feasts together with his siblings and their families.

On many summer days, you would find him supporting his daughters on the Green Acres swim team-encouraging them to push through during the races. His family of five also spent many days learning how to water ski and relax on the Rhodes River. They also shared many trips to Deep Creek Lake and tent camping. Mel spent years coaching all 3 girls in Softball for the Lanham Boys and Girls Club. All while working at the printing press at Harlowe Typography.

Mel was loudest when cheering for his girls and somehow found an even louder cheer watching his grandchildren play sports, chorus, music, perform in cheer, dance or theater. If one of his grands were performing, you would find him in the audience with pride in his heart and tears in his eyes.

In 1994, he opened PetStop of Dunkirk, where he cared for pets and customers with love and compassion. PetStop was a dream of Mel’s, and he worked hard keeping the business running. After the store closed, Mel continued to serve his customers and friends with pet nail trims, and feather trimmings.

He began working part time at Rod n’ Reel tackle shop where he made a lot of new friends and got to know the captains and learned some of their fishing secrets and locations on the Chesapeake Bay and Patuxent River. He shared many adventures from storms to breakdowns and was never scared of a thing. He just enjoyed having his family by his side.

In 2001, he and his family moved to Lusby, Maryland for a home closer to work and fulfilled his lifelong dream to live on the water. Everyone plunged in to enjoy the water life with many days of fishing, crabbing, boat rides and all the water sports. He especially loved having family and friends visit. He was passionate about staying close and keeping in touch with family and friends near and far. Family and community were everything to him. He was one of kind, who leaves an unforeseeable void within the family that he created.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Kaplan, children Leslie, Jena and Mike Dudley, Kerri and Ryan Halterman. Grandchildren Jessica, Jasmyn, Parker, Avery, and Jaxton. Great Grandchildren Shaun, Marie, and Iviona. His younger brother Marc and Bonnie Kaplan. Nephews Howard and Kaitlyn, Jeremy, and Justin. Nieces Erin and Brian and Amy Wood. Sister in laws Kathy, Marcia and Sandra. Brother-in-Law Ronnie and Nancy. Amongst many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Joseph and Florence Kaplan, beloved sisters Robin Kaplan and Susie Kaplan-Markley. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 27, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Chaplain Bill Miller following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you consider making a donation to Breast Cancer Research and The Cure.