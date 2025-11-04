Robert Michael Ferguson, 69, of Upper Marlboro passed away October 23, 2025. He was born April 27, 1956 in Washington, DC to Robert Dale and Joan Ruth (Walsh) Ferguson. Michael joined the United States Navy on January 8, 1976, was honorably discharged July 1, 1980 and served an additional 10 years in the Navy Reserves. During his time in the Navy, Michael worked as a Corpsman for the Bethesda Naval Hospital and in the administrative department for Admiral Joseph T. Horgan for several years. Michael enjoyed a successful 40-year career with the Federal Government with 30 years dedicated to the IRS where he retired in June of 2025 as a senior program analyst. In his spare time Michael enjoyed traveling, history, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his wife Tina Marie Ferguson, daughter Brandi Ferguson-Dye and her husband Samuel, and grandchildren Cadence, Caleb and Layla Dye. Also surviving are sisters Cynthia Butler, Pamela Sydnor and Karen Ferguson and a brother William Ferguson.