Geraldine (Gerry) (Moskowitz) Weller, 84, of Baltimore, sadly passed away October 24, 2025. She was born November 16, 1941. Her parents Morris and Mary Moskowitz raised her in Baltimore City, Maryland. She married her beloved husband, Edward Donald Weller in June 1958. They had many happy years together and enjoyed spending time with family and vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. Gerry retired from Nordstrom in 2010. Gerry and Don lived many years in Parkville, Md before moving to Severna Park, Md and then Southern Maryland.

Gerry was a loving mother to her children, Marni (Weller) Dolinar and husband Joseph of Owings, Md. and Donald Weller of Nottingham, Md., and a loving grandmother to Katherine Dolinar Crowe and her husband Dylan Crowe, Jennifer Dolinar, and Zoey Weller. She was a loving sister-in-law to William B. Weller and wife, Willene Weller, Frank E. Weller (deceased) and wife, Kathleen Weller, and Madeline Lapouraille (deceased), and husband, Brian Lapouraille. Gerry also adored her nephews, Keith Weller, Chad Weller (deceased) and Alex and Eric Lapouraille.

Gerry enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with friends and family especially time with her grandchildren.