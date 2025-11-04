Jacqueline Bernice Zimmerman “Jackie or Ma” quietly passed away on October 24, 2025 at her residence in Dares Beach Maryland. She and her family called it home since 1977.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, George E. Zimmerman they were married in 1954 and had three children, B. Dale Zimmerman, J. Ann Smoot and her husband, Tom, and Faith D. Zimmerman.

She was born to Bernard and Junita Goheens. She had one brother Ronnie Goheens. They all preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Joyce, Sharp, and three nephews. She’s also survived by three grandsons Rob.(Kristi), Jon (Brittany), and Jason, 7 great grandchildren, 6 great, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was a Devoted, Christian, daughter, sister, mom, wife, and friend. She was the matriarch and caregiver for her family and home. she enjoyed cooking, baking, drawing and painting. She also loved music, played the organ and sang. She loved laughter around her and also enjoyed gardening. She was a loving, unique spirit, and she will be deeply missed, but we will find solace in knowing she is resting peacefully with the Lord and all of her loved ones in heaven.