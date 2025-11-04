Karen Louise Poleski (Willett) age 66, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena, Maryland. Karen was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Karen was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis, Maryland. and lived most of life in Cape St. Claire until moving to her home in St. Leonard, Maryland. Karen spent her career as an inspector for the Md. State Department of Agriculture and a Special Education Teacher. Karen loved working with her students as a mentor, teacher and friend to all. She was an excellent swimmer and athlete. Karen’s biggest passion was being outside to tend to her numerous gardens and enjoying the great outdoors.

Karen Poleski is preceded in her death by her parents, Albert Willett and Irene Willett (Brislen). Karen is survived by her husband William Daywalt Jr., Daughter Shawna Poleski, son Brendan Poleski and granddaughter Brislin Moon Applefeld, stepdaughter Danielle Daywalt and husband Daniel, stepson William Daywalt 3rd and wife Mayla Daywalt, and granddaughter Freya Daywalt,

A viewing will be held at the Rausch Funeral Home located at 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, Md. 20676 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, from 4pm until 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake and the Linda Kelly Animal Shelter.