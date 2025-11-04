Charles Gary Phipps, Sr., 68, of Harwood, MD known to friends and colleagues as Gary passed away October 26, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was born June 23, 1957 in Annapolis, MD to Thelma H. (Catterton) and Gordon E. Phipps, Sr., known as “Stump” He was raised in Harwood and graduated from Southern Senior High School in 1975. Gary was a union carpenter with Washington D.C. Local 197 and was employed with the Clevenger Corporation for many years until he retired.

Gary married Donna M. Webster on July 29, 2006, and they lived and raised their family in Harwood. Gary loved working on projects, spending time outdoors, bowling, offshore deep-sea fishing, camping, 4-H activities, time with his children, and family pool parties and gatherings.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordon E. Phipps, Jr., and brother-in-law Morris Brown. He is survived by his wife Donna Phipps, son Charles G. “Chucky” Phipps, Jr. of Washington, D.C., daughter Megan B. Jones and husband Michael Jones, Sr. of Annapolis, sons Connor E. Phipps and Michael O. Demer, both of Harwood, daughter Lisa M. Demer of St. Mary’s County, MD, and grandson Michael H. Jones, Jr. He is also survived by sisters Beverly Brown of Harwood, Carol Ann Owen (Carl) of Annapolis, Gladys Wilde (Thalbert) of Lusby, and Karen Dunn (Dennis) of Ellicott City, and by many loving neices and nephews.

Contributions in Gary’s name may be made to Harwood 4-H Club at the address below.

Harwood 4H Club c/o Morrigan Funchion

406 Bayard Road, Lothian, MD 20711

Please know that any and all donations go back to supporting South County communities. Some funds of the club are used to purchase equipment to assist club members in raising their livestock projects, but the vast majority is put directly back into the community by way of purchasing Thanksgiving meals, Christmas meals, and holiday shopping for those in need.

Visitation Saturday, November 1, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736